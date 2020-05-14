Sachin Khedekar Birthday Special: These Movies of The Versatile Actor Should Not Be Missed!

Sachin Khedekar Birthday (Photo Credits: Movie Still)

Sachin Khedekar turns a year older today. The actor has been an eminent part of the entertainment industry. He has probably tried out all the characters that every true artist would love to experiment in their acting stint. From lead man, antagonist to supporting role, light-hearted ones, he has tried them all. He has done substantial work in multiple languages, Marathi and Hindi being the most. On his birthday, we take look at some of his amazing films that one should definitely watch.

Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy-

He plays a common man in this Marathi film directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. His transition from a no nonsense, warm person to a strong headed person is just beautifully portrayed.

Rajwade and Sons-

The family drama has him in a very subtle yet ambitious business head. The Sachin Kundalkar directed flick shows the aspirations of the kids of this rich family who want to ditch family business for their own dreams.

Kaksparsh-

The Mahesh manjrekar directed Marathi period drama has him in a lead role. Khedekar has portrayed the complex romantic emotions of a rigid family head in the most convincing manner.

Singham-

He tried his hands on out-and-out Bollywood masala potboiler. The actor flaunted his amazing comic timing in this Ajay Devgn starrer.

These were some of the movies that one should not miss. Of course, he has a plethora of brilliant work on his name but that's for you to explore and cherish after these ones! We wish Sachin Khedekar, a great year ahead.