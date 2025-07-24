After years of waiting and multiple delays, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit finally stormed into cinemas on July 24, bringing back Telugu star Pawan Kalyan to the silver screen in a grand historical avatar. Once considered shelved, the film has now become a major talking point across the industry, especially after Pawan’s fiery pre-release speech that reignited fan excitement. Directed initially by Krish Jagarlamudi and later completed by Jyothi Krisna, the film has been in the making for over five years. Fans in the Telugu states have welcomed it with celebration and high hopes, hoping it would revive the struggling Tollywood box office. But does it deliver? ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’: Pawan Kalyan’s Fans Cheer Outside Theatres and Roads in Vijayawada on Release of Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM’s First Pan-India Movie (Watch Videos)

Plot Overview

Set in the 1650s, Hari Hara Veera Mallu follows Veera Mallu (Pawan Kalyan), a Robin Hood-style rebel who finds himself on a daring mission — stealing the Koh-i-Noor diamond from Aurangzeb (Bobby Deol). What begins as a heist turns personal as Veera’s past slowly unravels, revealing deeper motives and emotional ties with Panchami (Nidhhi Agerwal) and even Aurangzeb. Pawan Kalyan's screen presence is the film’s strongest asset, while MM Keeravaani’s music adds emotional weight. The supporting cast includes Bobby Deol, Nassar, and Sachin Khedekar, though their characters lack depth. Visually, the film feels grand, thanks to rich cinematography by Gnana Sekhar VS and Manoj Paramahamsa. However, tonal shifts and rushed VFX due to director changes are hard to miss.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1’:

‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu Movie: Part 1’ Review

123Telugu: “Set in the 1650s, Hari Hara Veera Mallu follows Veera Mallu (Pawan Kalyan), a Robin Hood-like figure who draws the attention of the King of Kollur. Tasked with a royal mission, Veera outsmarts the king and escapes with Panchami (Nidhhi Agerwal). Later, Qutub Shah (Dalip Tahil) recognises his cunning and entrusts him with a far more significant task: to recover the legendary Koh-i-Noor diamond. Veera accepts and embarks on a journey to Delhi, where the diamond is held by Aurangazeb (Bobby Deol). However, beneath this mission lies a deeper motive. What is Veera’s true purpose? Who is Panchami, and why does Qutub Shah place his faith in Veera? Does Veera share a buried past with Aurangzeb? The answers unfold gradually, revealing the layers of Veera’s mysterious past.”

Times Entertainment: “After a long break from cinema, Pawan Kalyan returns with Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit, a visually ambitious period drama that blends folklore, fantasy, and history but delivers a mixed experience. Initially helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi and completed by Jyothi Krisna, the film introduces Veera Mallu as a Robin Hood-meets-Baahubali hero, with divine abilities and a mission for justice. While Pawan Kalyan’s magnetic screen presence and MM Keeravaani’s powerful background score offer high points, the film suffers from an uneven narrative, tonal inconsistency, underwhelming VFX, and underwritten supporting roles. Nidhhi Agerwal’s Panchami is largely ornamental, and despite brief flashes of grandeur, the film’s attempt to juggle rebellion, mysticism, and nationalism often feels disjointed. Though it may satisfy die-hard fans and lovers of grand action sagas, Hari Hara Veera Mallu ultimately falls short of its grand ambitions.”

The Indian Express: “Instead, the film busies itself as an agenda vehicle that doesn’t value one’s time, effort or money. Although it positions itself as a ‘seeker of uncomfortable truths’, it doesn’t equip itself with the right kind of intent or artistry to deliver the experience that many sought from it. For the fans of Pawan Kalyan, his return to the fore will feel more obligatory than whole-hearted, and the actor himself would ideally wish to correct the wrong and see himself back in his old glory. For now, all one could do is let out a long, weary sigh and move on.”

Hindustan Times: “HHVM has been in production for half a decade, and while the makers had their own mountains to climb, the film just feels like a wasted opportunity. Where Laxman Utekar’s Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava succeeds in making you root for the resistance against Aurangzeb’s tyranny, this film meanders while pretending to have a purpose for it all. Does HHVM have moments where you see the potential? Sure. But a story like this needed a deft hand, which it lacks.”

India Today: “The cinematography by Gnana Sekhar VS and Manoj Paramahamsa adds richness to the film’s period setting. Director Krish Jagarlamudi’s vision is evident throughout the portions he helmed. His historical detailing and narrative style lend depth to the film. Jyothi Krishna, who took over the reins from Krish, completed the film's remaining portions and handles them decently, but the tonal shift and change of vision is noticeable. Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 is a film full of ideas, ambition, and star power, but its execution doesn’t quite rise to match them. It sets the stage, offers glimpses of what could be an epic, but stumbles too often to leave a lasting impact. What it needed was tighter writing, better tonal control, and sharper visual storytelling.” Pawan Kalyan Starrer 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' Released, Fans Celebrate Across Andhra.

After reading the above reviews, are you planning to watch Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 in theatres?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2025 04:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).