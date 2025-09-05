Inspector Zende Movie Review: Inspector Zende, written and directed by actor-filmmaker Chinmay Mandlekar, is based on the dramatic capture of infamous serial killer Charles Sobhraj by Mumbai cop Madhukar Bapurao Zende in the 1980s, after Sobhraj’s escape from Tihar Jail. What makes this story fascinating is that Zende had already apprehended him once before, back in the 1970s. Manoj Bajpayee Dons Cop Uniform to Catch Jim Sarbh in 'Inspector Zende', Film Set to Stream on This Date.

Here, Manoj Bajpayee steps into the role of Zende, while Charles Sobhraj gets a curious makeover as Carl Bhojraj, nicknamed the 'Swimsuit Killer' instead of the 'Bikini Killer'. And when Bollywood wants to cast someone in a morally twisted character with an exotic flair, who else but Jim Sarbh?

'Inspector Zende' Movie Review - The Plot

The film opens with Carl’s 1986 escape from Tihar Jail, where he drugs the staff under the guise of celebrating his birthday. (Side note: Is Black Warrant getting a second season? The first ended exactly on this note.)

Soon after, we meet Inspector Zende in his modest Mumbai home, living with his wife (Girija Oak), two kids, and mother. When Carl’s escape makes headlines, Zende knows he’ll get the call - and he does. With news that Carl has slipped into Mumbai and later Goa, Zende is unofficially tasked with tracking him down once again.

Watch the Trailer of 'Inspector Zende':

'Inspector Zende' Movie Review - A Quirky Cat-n-Mouse Game

Charles Sobhraj has long fascinated both Indian and international media, thanks to his looks and charm despite the darkness of his crimes, very much in the mould of America’s infamous Ted Bundy. Yet, surprisingly, there has only been one previous Hindi film on him: Main Aur Charles (2015), where Randeep Hooda played the killer and Nandu Madhav portrayed Inspector Zende.

A Still From Inspector Zende

While Main Aur Charles was a dramatic thriller, Inspector Zende takes an unusual route, adopting a comical approach to Zende's pursuit of his nemesis. It may not be a Pink Panther-esque film, but the cop scenes are filmed with a distinctly light-hearted vein. At the same time, the movie doesn't diminish the depravity of its antagonist, exploring both his magnetic appeal to women and the cold-blooded manner in which he disposes of his victims.

A Still From Inspector Zende

As a police procedural based on real-life events, Inspector Zende is quite decent and watchable; at the very least, it was fun to see how the police worked in an era where even twenty rupees felt like a huge amount. Ah, inflation. Although I do wonder what a non-Indian viewer would make of our cop films. Would they be shocked by the brazen depictions of police punishing citizens for trivial offences and breaking into people's homes without authorisation - all of which is presented as perfectly acceptable?

'Inspector Zende' Movie Review - Inconsistent Humour

Given the conclusion is foregone, the journey should be what makes the film interesting, and it's here that the makers have opted for a light-hearted approach. Interesting, yes. Hardly funny, though. The humour doesn't really land, and the lines lack the quirkiness to stand out. It is not easy to bring out comedy when dealing with a subject as dark as a serial killer on the run, but Inspector Zende isn't zany enough to make it work - unless you count a wink-wink nod to its producer, Om Raut, as peak comedy.

A Still From Inspector Zende

That's not to say the film is entirely unfunny. When Zende has no place to sit at home during an important meeting and finds his kid's bicycle to perch on, I smiled. When Zende and Carl turn a fight into a wedding dance, it was funny. The scene at the Alibaug hotel reception was genuinely hilarious.

However, Inspector Zende is pretty inconsistent about maintaining its comic tone, shelving it for a dramatic moment where the protagonist lectures his subordinate on why a cop must prioritise duty over his own life. Not only does the scene feel oddly jarring, but the lecture also makes little sense when the preceding scene shows the policeman fearing for his life, facing two dreaded criminals without even a weapon to defend himself. Courage is fine, but what Zende was suggesting here was sheer foolhardiness.

A Still From Inspector Zende

The film brings back its comic tone in the finale, but injects some needless bits of added tension. Zende's decision to inform a special team from another state about their secret mission feels unwarranted, as does his choice to drop a criminal at the local police station - seemingly just to create a competitive race in the finale because the real capture wasn't as thrilling. ‘Black Warrant’ Review: Zahan Kapoor and Rahul Bhat Are Exceptional in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Gripping Prison Drama Series.

What really holds the film together is the cast. Manoj Bajpayee, the only non-Marathi actor among the leads, delivers an understated, dryly humorous performance that makes the film worth a one-time watch. Jim Sarbh plays Carl with his trademark finesse, though the film’s lighter tone restrains how dark he can go. Girija Oak, Sachin Khedekar, Bhalchandra Kadam, Harish Dudhade, and Onkar Raut all contribute solidly in their supporting roles.

'Inspector Zende' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Inspector Zende attempts an unusual balancing act - mixing real-life crime drama with light comedy. While the humour doesn’t always land and the film feels confused about its tone, Manoj Bajpayee’s controlled performance and Jim Sarbh’s dark charisma keep it afloat. It isn’t sharp or thrilling enough to stand out, but as a quirky retelling of Charles Sobhraj’s capture, it’s decent one-time entertainment. Inspector Zende is streaming on Netflix.

Rating: 2.5

