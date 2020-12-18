Actress Sana Khan, a well known face in the TV and Bollywood circuit, took the decision to quit the showbiz industry in October 2020. And while her fans were just getting over that fact, the actress revealed to the world that she had tied the knot with Surat-based businessman, Maulana Anas Saiyad. And now, in an open-hearted conversation with BT, the actress answered all questions that her fans could have possibly had. Bigg Boss 6 Fame Sana Khan Quits Showbiz, Says 'May Allah Help Me n Guide Me In This Journey (View Post).

Recalling her meeting with Anas, Sana revealed, "We first met in 2017 in Mecca. It was a brief meeting on the day I was returning to India. Anas was introduced to me as an Islamic scholar. I would like to clarify that he is an Alim, and not a Mufti. I contacted him towards the end of 2018, as I had some questions about religion. Then, after more than a year, we reconnected in 2020. I was always inclined towards learning more about Islam." Bigg Boss 6 Fame Sana Khan, After Quitting the Industry, Ties The Knot With Gujarat-Based Mufti Anaas (View Pics and Video).

She continued, "Getting married to Anas wasn’t an overnight decision. I have prayed for years for a man like him in my life. What I liked best about him is that he is shareef and unn mein haya hai. He is not judgmental."

When questioned about all the trolls that came out of the woodwork post her marriage, Sana quipped, "People trolled me and wrote nasty comments on my Insta handle. That’s so distasteful. They did that because I decided to quit the industry and lead my life in a certain way. Well, how does my marriage concern anyone? I did not get married for these trolls. My husband is a good man and I find him good-looking, maybe you don’t. I don’t care."

Clarifying that her marriage is not a rebound decision but one that she made with a sound mind, Sana reinterated, "Aap rebound par affair kar sakte ho, shaadi nahi karoge. In the life I have left behind, it was normal to have a boyfriend. These are some of the things I regret. I want to be a responsible parent in the future. I believe our kids follow some of what we do and think. Humara sirf surname nahi par soch bhi pass on hoti hai."

When quizzed about going the family way and having kids, Sana told the daily, "My husband wants me to take time, but I definitely want to become a mother soon."

