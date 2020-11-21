Actress Sana Khan, who was earlier in the news for her bad break-up with choreographer Melvin Louis, had taken to Instagram back in October to announce her decision to quit the film and glamour industry to proceed on a new spiritual journey. Soon after, the lady rid her social media of all her showbiz-related posts. And now, indeed moving on, Sana Khan recently tied the knot with Gujarat-based Mufti Anaas. Bigg Boss 6 Fame Sana Khan Quits Showbiz, Says 'May Allah Help Me n Guide Me In This Journey (View Post).

The pair tied the knot in a low-key ceremony. Dressed in white, the pair was captured cutting a cake with "Nikaah Mubarak" written on it. They later on walked together while family congratulated them . Sana Khan Birthday Special: Reigning in a Sublimity to Rapturous Ethnic Arsenal With an Alluring Beauty Game!.

In her post denouncing the world of glamour, Sana had written, "I declare that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in to." whatever makes one happy right... Congratulations Sana Khan and Mufti Anaas!

