Shoaib Malik’s announcement of his marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed has come as a big surprise for many. The former Pakistani cricketer took to Instagram, sharing pictures with his now-wife Sana and updating his followers on his relationship status. This revelation comes amid divorce rumours involving Sania Mirza, the former Indian tennis player. The union of Shoaib and Sana has sparked widespread curiosity, given Shoaib’s previous marriage to the tennis sensation. Now, the question arises: Who is Sana Javed? Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza Divorce Confirmed, Cricketer's Family Members Confirm Separation: Pakistan Media.

Sana Javed stands as a prominent figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry, winning hearts with her talent and charm. Her debut in the romantic drama Shehr-e-Zaat in 2012 marked the beginning of her career, but it was her portrayal of the titular role in the romantic drama Khaani that propelled her to fame. In addition to these, she has showcased her acting prowess in popular shows like Zara Yaad Kar, Ruswai and Dunk. Beyond television, the 30-year-old actress has also graced the silver screen with notable performances in films such as Mehrunisa V Lub U and Rangreza.

Sana Javed In Khaani & Mehrunisa V Lub U

(Photo Credits: X)

Sana Javed, born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to Pakistani parents, relocated to Karachi with her family and earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Karachi. Before tying the knot with Shoaib Malik, she was previously married to Umair Jaswal, a Pakistani singer-songwriter. The couple reportedly had a private Nikah ceremony at the actress’ Karachi residence in October 2020. Speculations about troubles in their marriage surfaced when both individuals deleted all their couple pictures from their respective social media handles. Their absence from sharing pictures on the occasion of Eid further fueled these speculations. On January 19, 2024, Sana tied the knot for the second time with Shoaib Malik. As per reports, it was an intimate Nikah ceremony that took place at the actress’ home in Karachi.

Sana Javed And Umair Jaswal

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

This marks the third marriage for the former Pakistani cricketer, Shoaib Malik. He was previously married to Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. However, just before his wedding to the tennis champ, Shoaib’s relationship with a woman named Ayesha Siddiqui, also known as Maha Siddiqui, gained attention. Reports suggested that Shoaib was already married to her, and he was entering into a second marriage without getting divorced. Ayesha reportedly filed a complaint and even presented video clips from their wedding in 2002 as evidence. Although Shoaib initially refuted claims of such a marriage, he later divorced her in April 2010, just a few days before his wedding to Sania. After a significant controversy, Shoaib and Sania married on April 12, 2010, in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim ceremony, followed by Pakistani wedding customs. Their Walima ceremony was held in Shoaib’s hometown in Sialkot. The wedding of Shoaib and Sania garnered global attention. In October 2018, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Shoaib Malik And Sania Mirza

(Photo Credits: X)

On January 20, 2024, Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed shared the news of their marriage with their followers on social media. The couple posted joint collaboration pictures from their wedding ceremony on Instagram. In a noteworthy update, the Pakistani actress has also changed her last name on her Instagram bio post-marriage and now goes by the name Sana Shoaib Malik. Shoaib Malik Marries Actress Sana Javed Amid Divorce Rumours With Sania Mirza, Pakistan Cricketer Shares Pics.

Shoaib Malik And Sana Javed Wedding Pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik)

Sana Shoaib Malik

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

