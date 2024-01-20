Amid the rumours of divorce with former Indian tennis star, Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik has married actress Sana Javed. Malik took to social media and shared pics with his new wife. The cricketer wrote, "Alhamdullilah "And We created you in pairs." Sana Javed has also changed her name on Instagram to 'Sana Shoaib Malik'. The Pakistan actress was previously married to actor Umair Jaswal.

Shoaib Malik's Social Media Post

- Alhamdullilah ♥️ "And We created you in pairs" وَخَلَقْنَاكُمْ أَزْوَاجًا pic.twitter.com/nPzKYYvTcV — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) January 20, 2024

Sana Javed Changes Name

Credits: Sana Javed Instagram

