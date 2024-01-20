Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik has announced his marriage to actress Sana Javed in a social media post. Malik took to X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to share pics from his new wedding. Meanwhile, as per ARY News, Malik's family members have confirmed the divorce between the cricketer and the former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. For long speculations were running rife that the couple is heading for divorce. Shoaib Malik Marries Actress Sana Javed Amid Divorce Rumours With Sania Mirza, Pakistan Cricketer Shares Pics.

Family Members Confirm Shoaib Malik-Sania Mirza Divorce

