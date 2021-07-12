Singer Lorde says quitting social media has been a "divine" experience. "It has been divine, I really enjoy it. I'm a shy and sensitive person. It has a lot of information, I realise how I was just pummelling myself with headlines and thoughts from other people all day and it did not give me much room to have ideas or brainstorm things. I am very grateful for that now," she said on Australian radio show "Ash London Live". Lorde’s Third Album Produced by Jack Antonoff Is on Its Way, Confirms Singer.

Lorde, whose real name is Ella Yelich-O'Connor, however notes quitting social media has a drawback, too. It becomes tough staying in touch with what friends are up to, she said according to reports femalefirst.co.uk. Happy Birthday, Lorde! From ‘Royals’ to ‘Green Light’, Here Are The Most Loved Songs By The Singer.

"The only thing I do think is that I underestimated how much of my friends' loves I kept up with on Instagram. People don't really tell you what they're up to, they just tell everyone via a story. That's how people stay connected. I really have to make friend dates. I've been calendaring people's birthdays now," she said.

