Actor Parag Tyagi rang in New Year 2026 on an emotional note, remembering his late wife Shefali Jariwala with a touching post on Instagram. Sharing a video, Parag poured his heart out in a caption filled with love and longing, saying Shefali was ready to “party” and that he would join her, together forever. Calling her his baby, his life, and his breath, Parag expressed that his love for her remains eternal. Along with the tribute, he also extended warm New Year wishes to his followers, hoping for happiness and prosperity. The post reflected Parag’s deep bond with Shefali and the way he continues to keep her memory alive. Parag Tyagi Says ‘Love You Till My Last Breath’ in Emotional Birthday Tribute to Late Wife Shefali Jariwala (Watch Video)

Parag Tyagi Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pari aur Simba ke Papa (@paragtyagi)

