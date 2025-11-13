Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

After a strong theatrical run, Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju’s hit romantic comedy Dude is finally heading to OTT. The film, which had its worldwide theatrical release on October 17, 2025, during 2025 Diwali weekend, will now stream on Netflix starting November 14, 2025. The platform confirmed the news on social media with a playful caption, “One DUDE, one thousand problems, no solutions.” ‘Dude’ Movie Review: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Comic Energy Drives This Romantic Entertainer Through Cracks of Its Contrived Screenplay (LatestLY Exclusive)

Fresh Take on Modern Love

Directed by Keerthiswaran in his debut outing, Dude quickly became one of the most talked-about releases of the year. The film explores modern relationships, family pressures and youthful confusion through a humorous but heartfelt lens. It will be available in five languages Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam ensuring a wider reach for viewers across India.

About 'Dude'

The story revolves around two cousins, Agan and Kural, who run a successful event planning company. Even with professional achievements, they find themselves caught between family expectations, emotional conflicts, and social pressures. The film shows how these challenges affect their relationships and shape their futures, all while maintaining a fun, youthful vibe. Its relatable themes of love, growth and family bonds struck a strong chord with young audiences. ‘Dude’ Trailer Out! Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju Promise a Quirky Love Story in Their Next Co-Starring Sarath Kumar (Watch Video)

'Dude' Star Cast

The lead pair, Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, received praise for their natural chemistry, while the supporting cast including R. Sarathkumar, Rohini, Hridhu Haroon, Aishwarya Sharma, Dravid Selvam and Neha Shetty added depth to the film. Behind the camera, the work of cinematographer Nikketh Bommi, editor Bharath Vikraman, music composer Sai Abhyankar and the art and costume teams helped bring the colourful world of Dude to life.

Watch 'Dude' Trailer:

'Dude' Box Office Collection

Dude was a major box office success, surpassing the INR 100 crore mark within just 10 days. According to Sacnilk, the film earned over INR 72.2 crore in India and INR 113.25 crore worldwide, marking Pradeep Ranganathan’s third consecutive INR 100 crore success. With its OTT release now confirmed, those who missed the film in theatres can soon enjoy this charming, youthful entertainer from the comfort of home.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Netflix ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed.

