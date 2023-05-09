Jude Anthany Joseph's latest film 2018 is a fictional recreation of the terrible floods the plunged quite a few parts of Kerala on August 16, 2018. The movie features an ensemble cast in Kunchacko Boban, Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Narain, Lal, Aju Varghese, Tanvi Ram, Indrans, Sudheesh, Jaffer Idukki, late Joy Mathew, Harikrishnan, Gauthami Nair, Sshivada, Siddique, among others. 2018 Movie Review: Jude Anthany Joseph's Film Celebrates Humanity in the Face of Tragedy; Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Lal Shine In Their Roles.

The majority of the film's events take place in Aruvikkulam, a village heavily affected by the floods, and the characters in 2018 are shown to be related to each other prior to the night, or to be linked by the tragedy of the night. Anoop, a young man who has escaped from the army, Nixon, an aspiring model, Mathachan and Johnny, Nixon's fisherfolk father and elder brother, Ann, a channel journalist, Shaji, an employee with the District Office, and others are among the main characters.

In this feature, we look at what happens to the main characters by the end of the film, which of course, means MAJOR SPOILERS. So tread ahead with caution!

Anoop

Tovino Thomas in 2018

Played By: Tovino Thomas

When it comes to the main characters, Anoop has the most screen time. Even though his villagers mocked him for leaving the army, he proved to them that he didn't have to be at the borders to be a hero. Anoop gains respect from his villagers after assisting in the evacuation of a pregnant woman onto a rescue helicopter, which inspires him to be more courageous. When Varghese and his family were trapped in their house, he nearly sacrificed his life to save them. However, he is not so lucky while attempting to save the blind shopkeeper Bhasi who has fallen into the water. Anoop's leg becomes entangled in the debris while trying to get the hapless old man to the surface and he drowns. The final scene depicts the village paying tribute to him through a memorial.

Shaji

Kunchacko Boban in 2018

Played By: Kunchacko Boban

Shaji had been coordinating rescue and relief operations from the Alleppey District Office, while his wife and daughter remained at their newly built home in Aruvikkulam. In the news, he learns that his house has been washed away in the floods, and there is no word of his family. However, a happy reunion awaits him when he returns to his village and finds his daughter and wife (who is injured and in a wheelchair) safe and alive. Christopher Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax of Mammootty-B Unnikrishnan's Cop-Thriller and Whether It Promises a Sequel.

Nixon

Asif Ali in 2018

Played By: Asif Ali

Nixon may make fun of his family's profession, but when the time came for him to prove his worth, he arrived at the right time to assist the fishermen during their rescue and evacuation mission. Despite losing a family member in the process, Nixon and his elder brother save many of the villagers, save a girl's future despite being nearly bitten by a cobra and having his leg injured in the process, and even help reconcile two warring siblings. The last we see him, Nixon has achieved his dream of being a top model, but he is also helping Johnny out in the sea with their fishery business.

Rameshan

Vineeth Sreenivasan in 2018

Played By: Vineeth Sreenivasan

Rameshan's unexpected journey with Sethupathy altered the latter's perception of Keralites. Rameshan is seen alive at the end and appears to have reconciled with his wife Anu (Gauthami Nair) as they bring his mother home from the hospital.

Ann Maria

Aparna Balamurali in 2018

Played By: Aparna Balamurali

Despite her enthusiasm for covering the floods, Ann is strangely absent for the majority of the second half. We see her again in the epilogue, hugging her sick mother and sleeping next to her, while her father (Siddique) looks pleased (his complaint was that his daughter didn't spend enough time with her mother). We also learn that Ann's ostensibly irresponsible younger brother founded the WhatsApp group that assisted in the coordination of rescue operations. Purusha Pretham Ending Explained: Decoding the Noir-ish Climax of Alexander Prasanth-Darshana Rajendran’s Malayalam Film on SonyLIV.

Mathachan

Lal in 2018

Played By: Lal

Matachan was a true hero; he and his elder son even get a hero entry in the film. He leads the fishermen in the evacuation mission and transports the villagers to the school camp, and he is overjoyed when his younger son joins them. However, a tragic fate awaits him when the flood-damaged school wall collapses on him while he is attempting to repair the roof tiles, killing him. The village immortalises his damaged boat 'Mary Matha' in his honour and as a tribute to the efforts of the fishermen.

Sethupathy

Kalaiyarasan in 2018

Played By: Kalaiyarasan

Sethupathy travels to Kerala in his truck with a consignment of bombs. However, after seeing images of flood operations on TV, he changes his mind and throws the boxes containing the bomb materials into the river, instead using the truck to transport more food and supplies to the affected. His phone conversation with Rameshan, and later with Rameshan's mother, softens him towards his own mother and his young daughter.

Johnny

Narain in 2018

Played By: Narain

Johnny, like his father, assisted with the evacuation during the floods. Following his father's tragic death, he joins forces with his younger brother to save a family trapped in a landslip. Later in the epilogue, we see Johnny returning to the seas to continue their family business, with Nixon taking over for his father.

Koshy

Aju Varghese in 2018

Played By: Aju Varghese

Koshy, a Kuttanad native, is trapped in Aruvikkulam while driving a Polish tourist couple to Munnar. Fortunately, Anoop comes to their aid and transports them to his house, which has not been flooded. Later, we see them forming strong bonds with Anoop's family members and others who have sought refuge at the house. While the film does not show whether Koshy and the tourists learn of Anoop's death, we do see them later at Koshy's house, where the tourists are finally given their 'karimeen'. Later, Koshy drops them off at the airport, where they hug and say goodbye, with the couple asking him to bring his family to Poland whenever he can.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2023 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).