Tamil film 3BHK starring Siddharth (Chithha) arrived in theatres on Friday (July 4). The Tamil family drama is directed by Sri Ganesh and also features R Sarathkumar, Devayani, and Meetha Raghunath in key roles. The movie follows the story of Prabhu and his family and their dream of buying a house in the city. However, they face multiple hurdles along the way, making it a heartwarming and relatable watch for audiences. The film is based on a short story of the same name by Aravindh Sachidanandam. As 3BHK reached audiences across theatres in the country, critics who have finished watching the movie have started sharing their reviews online. Silambarasan TR Reviews Siddharth’s ‘3BHK’: Tamil Actor Praises Sri Ganesh’s Heartfelt Family Drama, Says ’The Movie Takes You on an Emotional Journey’ (View Post).

‘3BHK’ Movie Review

Going through the reviews, we found that the majority of critics agreed that Sri Ganesh's 3BHK consistently managed to portray the struggle of a middle-class family through its characters' points of view. The solid writing and strong performances from all the lead characters made it even better. Siddharth's portrayal of a "vulnerable lead" doesn't try to appear macho and keeps it real, making it very relatable to viewers. A few also felt that the film leaned towards emotional exploitation of the middle-class struggle. The supporting cast was also praised for their contributions, which added to the film’s progression.

Watch the Trailer of ‘3BHK’ Movie:

Positive Reviews

India Today: "‘3BHK’ is also a film that doesn’t shove its politics in your face. From the rising real estate struggles to giving in to societal pressures, the film shows a mirror to every decision you make for yourself and your children.‘3BHK’ is a layered, emotional documentation of a middle-class family’s dream and the work and sacrifices it demands. With strong performances and realistic yet thought-provoking moments, this feel-good entertainer will linger long after the end credits roll."

The Hindu: "The most refreshing part of 3BHK is the absence of a singular hero. When you walk out of the cinema hall, it is the image of the four-member family that sticks with you. In a year that gave us Kudumbasthan and Tourist Family, 3BHK is a worthy addition to the list of feel-good entertainers. It shines light on the family, without veering into any unnecessary commercial elements such as fights or songs. 3BHK feels like a tight hug of reassurance."

Times Now: "3BHK adds warmth, and the writing builds momentum by bringing out the emotions perfectly. Siddharth brings a performance that makes you feel nothing but sympathy for his character. He plays a vulnerable lead, who isn't afraid to lose, and definitely isn't scared to stumble.Over all, 3BHK strikes the right chord and conveys the perfect emotions of many middle class families, leaving you teary eyed, a few times."

Negative Reviews

Cinema Express: "3BHK could have worked brilliantly as a critique of a broken social system, about how it utterly failed the ever-expanding middle class. But, with its surgical warmth and calculated relatability, the treatment of the film makes it apparent that we are being sold an idea instead of being told a story. 3BHK simply shows the world for what it is and not how we would like it to be. Even with its carefully adjusted perspective of 'The world for what it is', the film ultimately drives to a simplistic ending with nothing much to say. So, its worldview seems to serve no other purpose than to provide artificial warmth at the end." ‘Metro in Dino’ Movie Review: Konkona Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi Try Hard to Lift Anurag Basu’s Disjointed Urban Mosaic of Modern Love (LatestLY Exclusive).

Produced by Arun Viswa under Shanti Talkies, 3BHK also features Yogi Babu, Cahithra J Achar, Subbu Panchu and Vivek Prasanna among others in key roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2025 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).