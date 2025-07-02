Actor Siddharth is gearing up for the release of his new film 3BHK. The Tamil family drama written and directed by Sri Ganesh also features R Sarathkumar, Devayani, Meetha Raghunath and Yogi Babu in key roles. Ahead of the film's theatrical release on July 4, 2025, Tamil star Silambarasan TR (STR) took to social media to share his review of 3BHK. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on July 1, STR showered praise on Siddharth and Sarathkumar's performances and said that the film promises to take you on an emotional journey. He wrote, "Just watched #3BHK. A heartfelt beautiful film that takes you on an emotional journey. Warm and well performed #Siddharth @realsarathkumar sir. Congrats and all the best to @sri_sriganesh89 @ShanthiTalkies and the whole team." ‘Thug Life’ Movie Review: Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan’s Strong Performances Fail To Uplift Mani Ratnam’s Weakly Sketched Gangster Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

Simbu Reviews Siddharth and R Sarathkumar’s ‘3BHK’

Just watched #3BHK. A heartfelt beautiful film that takes you on an emotional journey. Warm and well performed #Siddharth @realsarathkumar sir. Congrats and all the best to @sri_sriganesh89 @ShanthiTalkies and the whole team. pic.twitter.com/O6sS5PVO21 — Silambarasan TR (@SilambarasanTR_) July 1, 2025

