The 51st Kerala State Film Awards has been announced and all are ecstatic on knowing about the winners. The minister of Kerala Film Development Corporation and Chalachitra Academy, Saji Cheriyan, has announced the winners. There were many movies, actors, actresses and others contesting in various categories. But it is Jeo Baby’s movie The Great Indian Kitchen, Anna Ben and Jayasurya that have won the prestigious trophy. Kerala State Film Awards 2020: Android Kunjappan 5.25, Kumbalangi Nights, Moothon and More – Where to Watch the Winning Malayalam Movies Online.
The Great Indian Kitchen, starring Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramood, written and directed by Jeo Baby, won the best movie award. Anna Ben for Kappela and Jayasurya for Vellam won the best actress and actor awards, respectively. Let’s take a look at the complete winners list of the 51st Kerala State Film Awards.
Best Movie – The Great Indian Kitchen
Best Director – Sidharth Siva for Ennivar
Best Actor – Jayasurya for Vellam
Best Actress – Anna Ben for Kappela
Best Second Movie – Thinkalazcha Nishchayam
Best Popular Movie – Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Children’s Movie – Bonami
Best Debutant Director – Muhammad Musthafa
Best Actor In A Character Role – Sudheesh for Ennivar, Bhoomiyile Manohara Swakaryam
Best Actress In A Character Role – Sreerekha for Veyil
Best Child Artiste (Male) – Niranjan S for Kasiminte Kadal
Best Child Artiste (Female) – Aravya Varma for Pyali
Best Screenplay – Jeo Baby for The Great Indian Kitchen
Best Story – Senna Hegde
Best Music Director – M Jayachandran
Best Lyricist – Anwar Ali
Best Editor – Mahesh Narayanan for CU Soon
Best Art Director – Santhosh Raman for Malik, Pyali
Best Makeup – Rasheed Ahamed for Article 21
Best Costume Designer – Dhanya Balakrishnan for Malik
Best Visual Effects – Sariyas Mohammad for Love
Best Sound Mixing – Ajith Abraham for Sufiyum Sujathayum
Best Singer (Male) – Shahabaz Aman
Best Singer (Female) – Nithya Mammen
Best Choreography – Lalitha Sobi, Babu Xavier for Sufiyum Sujathayum
Best Sound Design – Tony Babu for The Great Indian Kitchen
Best Sync Sound – Adarsh Joseph Cherian for Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam
Best Dubbing Artist (Male) – Shobi Thilakan for Bhoomiyile Manohara Swakaryam
Best Dubbing Artist (Female) – Riya Sairra for Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Heartiest congratulations to all the winners!
