The 51st Kerala State Film Awards has been announced and all are ecstatic on knowing about the winners. The minister of Kerala Film Development Corporation and Chalachitra Academy, Saji Cheriyan, has announced the winners. There were many movies, actors, actresses and others contesting in various categories. But it is Jeo Baby’s movie The Great Indian Kitchen, Anna Ben and Jayasurya that have won the prestigious trophy. Kerala State Film Awards 2020: Android Kunjappan 5.25, Kumbalangi Nights, Moothon and More – Where to Watch the Winning Malayalam Movies Online.

The Great Indian Kitchen, starring Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramood, written and directed by Jeo Baby, won the best movie award. Anna Ben for Kappela and Jayasurya for Vellam won the best actress and actor awards, respectively. Let’s take a look at the complete winners list of the 51st Kerala State Film Awards.

Best Movie – The Great Indian Kitchen

Best Director – Sidharth Siva for Ennivar

Best Actor – Jayasurya for Vellam

Best Actress – Anna Ben for Kappela

Best Second Movie – Thinkalazcha Nishchayam

Best Popular Movie – Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Children’s Movie – Bonami

Best Debutant Director – Muhammad Musthafa

Best Actor In A Character Role – Sudheesh for Ennivar, Bhoomiyile Manohara Swakaryam

Best Actress In A Character Role – Sreerekha for Veyil

Best Child Artiste (Male) – Niranjan S for Kasiminte Kadal

Best Child Artiste (Female) – Aravya Varma for Pyali

Best Screenplay – Jeo Baby for The Great Indian Kitchen

Best Story – Senna Hegde

Best Music Director – M Jayachandran

Best Lyricist – Anwar Ali

Best Editor – Mahesh Narayanan for CU Soon

Best Art Director – Santhosh Raman for Malik, Pyali

Best Makeup – Rasheed Ahamed for Article 21

Best Costume Designer – Dhanya Balakrishnan for Malik

Best Visual Effects – Sariyas Mohammad for Love

Best Sound Mixing – Ajith Abraham for Sufiyum Sujathayum

Best Singer (Male) – Shahabaz Aman

Best Singer (Female) – Nithya Mammen

Best Choreography – Lalitha Sobi, Babu Xavier for Sufiyum Sujathayum

Best Sound Design – Tony Babu for The Great Indian Kitchen

Best Sync Sound – Adarsh Joseph Cherian for Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam

Best Dubbing Artist (Male) – Shobi Thilakan for Bhoomiyile Manohara Swakaryam

Best Dubbing Artist (Female) – Riya Sairra for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Heartiest congratulations to all the winners!

