When The Great Indian Kitchen was released on OTT in 2021, the Malayalam film created a huge buzz in Kerala, dividing viewers into two camps. One camp praised director Jeo Baby for highlighting the patriarchal system that confines women to the kitchen and homemaking roles, while the other labelled it 'problematic' for allegedly portraying men in a negative light and criticising the Hindu family structure. Now, Mrs, the official Hindi remake of The Great Indian Kitchen, is sparking similar debates among Hindi audiences following its premiere on Zee5 on February 7, 2025. ‘Mrs’ Movie Review: Sanya Malhotra Delivers a Powerful Act in Arati Kadav’s Faithful Remake of ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’.

Directed by Arati Kadav, Mrs follows a young woman, played by Sanya Malhotra, who marries into a family where she spends most of her time cooking for her husband and father-in-law, leaving little room for herself. To make matters worse, her efforts are met with constant criticism over minor flaws, while her hard work and emotional struggles go unacknowledged.

Despite being a remake, Mrs has garnered positive reviews from critics, who have called it a necessary adaptation for contemporary society. Even liberal-minded audiences have praised the film for its themes, messaging, and performances, particularly Sanya Malhotra’s compelling portrayal. ‘Mrs’: Video Clips of Sanya Malhotra’s ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ Hindi Remake Go Viral; Netizens Hail Movie as a ‘Necessary’ Take On Patriarchy.

However, the film has also sparked backlash from a section of viewers who argue that Mrs presents a problematic depiction of Indian households and is anti-men. Leading the criticism is the Men's Rights group SIFF (Save Indian Family Foundation), which has been vocal in its disapproval of the film. Other social media users have also expressed their discontent, claiming that women who appreciate the film are a "red flag" and advising men to avoid them.

Netizens Triggered by 'Mrs' - See Reactions

'The Games Feminists Play...'

The games feminists play is, Women's are suffering, children are not facing any abuse in families. Women are suffering, men are not facing any crimes. Women are suffering abuse, senior citizens are not facing harassment in family. Women are suffering abuse, the physically and… pic.twitter.com/osQjx8AuHt — SIFF - Save Indian Family Foundation (@realsiff) February 17, 2025

'Hypocrisy'

Why every woman victimising herself because #Mrs ? Even those who have maids for everything and the husband pays for it? The Biggest Hypocrisy is that wymen who taunt their maids in every work & never allows a Holiday for the Maid are playing as victimspic.twitter.com/4v1gUagn7N — The MISUNDERSTOOD Man (@Men_emotn_matrs) February 16, 2025

'Red Flag'

If a woman enjoys these movies then she is a red flag & not a wife material. A person’s taste in movies can reveal a lot about them. pic.twitter.com/U15RSjrwUC — Ā ࿗ (@SriHariBhakt) February 16, 2025

'Understand Games'

Bindi, Sindoor, Mangalsutra Why they always show only Hindu woman oppressed Why never show a Muslim woman Oppressed Coz their aim is not woman empowerment Their target is Hindu traditions and family system Global left ecosystem is at war against Hinduism Understand Games pic.twitter.com/kTRk4vRynX — STAR Boy TARUN (@Starboy2079) February 16, 2025

Watch the Trailer of 'Mrs':

Regardless of the polarising reactions, Mrs has clearly found its target audience. The film resonates with those who relate to its message, while simultaneously provoking those who feel personally challenged by its narrative. If you haven’t watched Mrs yet, the film is now streaming on Zee5.

