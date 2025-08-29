As the name suggests, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is the beginning of a franchise - a cinematic universe, if you will. And unlike some big-ticket films that flaunt a ‘1’ in the title (looking at you, Brahmastra, Salaar and Devara), we do hope this one actually sets up the next instalments in the series. Written and directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is a superhero film - in fact, Malayalam cinema’s first female-led superhero film - with Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead. ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ Movie Review: Kalyani Priyadarshan Powers Malayalam Cinema’s First Female Superhero Film With Naslen’s Solid Support.

Naslen plays her potential love interest, while the cast also includes Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan and Sarath Sabha.

Kalyani plays Chandra, an immortal being with supernatural powers who belongs to a secretive organisation - the ‘Illuminati’ of this world (there is also a mention of a Shadow Realm). She moves to Bengaluru to blend into the city’s chaos, but instead finds herself taking on a dangerous organ-trafficking racket. Naslen plays Sunny, the young man living opposite her flat, who is smitten by her but both intrigued and terrified once he discovers who she really is.

Sandy Master is the main antagonist - a corrupt, misogynistic cop who despises women, especially the modern, independent kind.

Since Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra also has to pave the way for future films, there is plenty of world-building, unresolved mysteries and characters waiting to be unlocked in sequels. There are also multiple cameos - some hinting at the next films in the franchise.

Spoilers Ahead, so stop reading if you haven’t watched Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. Otherwise, here’s one big reveal: Chandra is a vampire - she’s actually the infamous Kalliyankattu Neeli, reimagined here as a superhero.

So let’s look at the major cameos and what they mean for the franchise’s future.

Anna Ben

The Helen and Kumbalangi Nights actress plays Sunny’s ex-girlfriend. She appears in two scenes - once to drop off her deaf cat Jango (her new boyfriend is allergic), and later in a restaurant scene, though she has no dialogue there.

Sunny Wayne

His cameo was spoiled by the censor board report, but what makes it fascinating is who he plays. If Chandra was once Neeli, Sunny Wayne appears as none other than the famous ghost-hunter Kadamattathu Kathanar. But this version of Kathanar doesn’t just hunt evil spirits - he also recruits benevolent supernatural beings like Chandra to join his fold against greater threats. His descendants, too, continue serving this mysterious organisation.

Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas delivers the most exciting cameo - he’s a literal Chathan, a goblin. Mischievous, gold-toothed and teleporting at lightning speed, he delights in tricking his foes. He’s also a flirt, constantly hitting on Chandra, who isn’t interested. ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’: Censor Board Report Confirms Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas and Sunny Wayne’s Cameos – Check Deets.

Chathan reappears in the post-credit scene, where it is revealed he was the ‘street magician’ Sunny was earlier trying to copy. At a lounge, he meets an unnamed man (Vijay Menon), who tells him of a cave where archaeologists entered with a hermit - only the hermit returned, refusing to go further. The recovered camera’s final image shows a wild man resembling Chathan. When asked if he was involved, Chathan warns that he has 389 siblings who look like him. The scene ends with a tease: "The Goblins Are Coming." It looks like Chathan will face his magical doppelgänger siblings in the sequel.

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan's character is teased in the film when Sunny and his friends follow Chandra to a basement lair in one of her organisation's hideouts. We catch a brief glimpse of his face, but we do not get a proper look at Dulquer until the first post-credit scene.

This scene continues an earlier moment where the organisation attempts to strike a 'compromise' with some Kannada hooligans. The men are led to the basement and trapped inside. First, the three-legged dog seen during Chandra's kidnapping appears. Then, Dulquer's character enters, dressed like a ninja and wielding two katanas, which he uses to dispatch all the goons. Before the final one dies, he demands to know his killer's identity. Dulquer finally reveals his face and declares that he is his 'Yaman'.

In Hindu mythology, Yama is the God of Death, a figure who also takes the form of a dog as seen in the Mahabharata. However, it is unclear whether this character is the literal deity or simply delivering a metaphorical punchline to his vanquished foe. Furthermore, one might wonder why the God of Death would ape Wade Wilson's fighting style from X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Earlier in the film, when Chathan bids adieu to Chandra, he mentions that he is taking Charlie with him. As DQ's character was absent from the final fight, we can assume Charlie is his name - a quirky nod to one of the actor's most popular characters, a Bohemian wanderer.

Soubin Shahir, Balu Varghese, Ahaana Krishna & Santhy Balachandran

When Chandra and Sunny are falsely branded as terrorists on TV, we spot these actors in cameo appearances, reacting to the news. It feels likely they will have larger roles in future films, possibly as members of Chandra’s secretive organisation. BTW Santhy has also contributed to the screenplay of the film.

Mammootty (?)

A Still From Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Trailer

The leader of Chandra’s organisation is Moothon, an immortal older than both Chandra and Chathan. We never see his face — only a glimpse of his hand clutching an ornate staff during a phone call. But his brief line of dialogue sparked fan theories: many believe it was Mammootty’s voice. If true, that means Dominic Arun has managed to rope in both father and son into this cinematic universe — and the possibilities just became even more exciting.

