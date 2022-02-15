Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has a series of films lined up for release in this year and one among them is B Unnikrishnan’s directorial Aaraattu. The upcoming comedy action drama is written by Udaykrishna. Fans of Lalettan have been eagerly looking forward to the release of this Malayalam film. His last film Bro Daddy, which released on Disney+ Hotstar, was also a huge hit among movie buffs. Aaraattu Trailer: Mohanlal As Neyyattinkara Gopan Is Complete Mass in This Unnikrishnan B Entertainer (Watch Video).

Fans have great expectations from Mohanlal-starrer Aaraattu in which he’d be seen playing the role of Neyyattinkara Gopan. The film is all set to hit the big screens on Friday and ahead of its grand release, let’s take a look at some of the key details of the movie.

Cast – Aaraattu stars Mohanlal in the lead. Shraddha Srinath, Sampath Raj, Siddique, Saikumar, Indrans, Nedumudi Venu will be seen in key roles.

Plot – The film set in a rural backdrop. Mohanlal’s role in the film is described as a ‘loud character from the get-go’. Goparajan is seen as a nuisance to the locals of Muthalakkotta who are unaware of his plans for this village in Palakkad.

Watch The Trailer Of Aaraattu Below:

Release Date – The Malayalam movie produced by RD Illuminations and MPM Group is all set to hit the big screens on Friday, February 18.

Review – The reviews for Aaraattu are not out yet. LatestLY will update you all as soon as the review of the Mohanlal-starrer is out.

