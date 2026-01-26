‘L367’: Mohanlal Announces New Film With ‘Meppadiyan’ Director Vishnu Mohan, First Look Out! (View Post)

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Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has officially announced his next feature film, tentatively titled L367. The project marks a first-time collaboration between the veteran actor and director Vishnu Mohan, who rose to prominence with the National Award-winning film Meppadiyan. ‘L366’: Mohanlal Returns to His Classic Moustache Look As He Joins Tharun Moorthy’s Upcoming Cop Actioner (See Pic).

Mohanlal Announces ‘L367’

The announcement was made on Monday via Mohanlal’s social media handles, where he shared a concept poster hinting at the film's tone. The project is being produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the prominent Sree Gokulam Movies banner, which has recently backed several high-profile Malayalam productions.

Mohanlal Announces ‘L367’ With Vishnu Mohan – Check First Look Poster

With immense joy, I announce my next project, #L367. I am truly delighted to collaborate with director Vishnu Mohan on this exciting venture, produced by Shri Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. Looking forward to this new chapter and seeking all your love,… pic.twitter.com/oCR7ZjKFqI — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) January 26, 2026

A Large-Scale Production

While the specific plot details remain under wraps, the makers have indicated that L367 will be mounted on a significant scale. According to production sources, the film is expected to feature a blend of domestic talent and international technical crew members, including contributors from Bollywood and abroad.

The teaser poster features a visual of a busy two-lane highway where a single car travels in the opposite direction of the traffic a detail fans have interpreted as a hint toward a thriller or a character-driven drama.

Sree Gokulam Slate

The film adds to an already robust lineup for Sree Gokulam Movies. The production house is currently involved in several major projects, including Suresh Gopi’s Ottakomban and the high-budget fantasy epic Kathanar, starring Jayasurya.

For director Vishnu Mohan, this marks his third directorial venture. Following the success of Meppadiyan, which explored the struggles of a common man caught in a real estate trap, Mohan has established a reputation for grounded yet engaging storytelling.

Mohanlal’s Upcoming Films

The announcement of L367 comes at a time when Mohanlal is managing one of the most active phases of his career. The actor recently commenced work on L366 with director Tharun Moorthy and has several high-profile releases lined up for 2026, including the highly anticipated Drishyam 3 and the multi-starrer thriller Patriot.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X account of Mohanlal). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).