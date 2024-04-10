Fahadh Faasil is all set to make his comeback in Mollywood with his highly anticipated film, Aavesham. The Malayalam language comedy action film centres around teenagers who move to Bangalore for their engineering studies, only to get entangled in disputes with other students. In the quest for vengeance, they get assisted by a local gangster named Ranga, portrayed by Fahadh Faasil. The teaser for the film was dropped on January 24, offering viewers a sneak peek into the storyline. It sees a bar owner narrate the background of Ranga and his ascent to become a big gangster. It offered a glimpse into the backstory of his character. Aavesham Teaser Out! Fahadh Faasil Looks Solid As Ranga in Jithu Madhavan’s Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Aavesham is directed by Jithu Madhavan. It is bankrolled by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed under the banners of Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Fassil and Friends. Before the movie's theatrical release, here are a few key details.

Cast - Alongside Fahadh Faasil, the movie also stars Sajin Gopu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Mithun Jai Shankar, Pooja Mohanraj, Sreejith Nair, Thankam Mohan, Roshan Shanavas, Midhutty among others.

Plot - Aavesham's plot revolves around a group of college students and a goon who comes to help them. The film is reportedly inspired by true events. Aavesham: Fahadh Faasil Sets the Stage on Fire With Energetic Dance on ‘Galatta’ Song With College Students During Film Promotions; Video Goes Viral - WATCH.

Watch Aavesham Teaser:

Runtime and Certification - Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham has reportedly received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), whereas the film's runtime is around 2 hours and 37 minutes.

Release Date - Aavesham will hit the big screens on April 11, Vishu. At the box office, it will compete with Unni Mukundan's superhero film Jai Ganesh.

Review -The reviews of Aavesham are not out yet. We at LatestLY will update you as and when they are shared online.

