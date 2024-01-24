The much-awaited teaser for Fahadh Faasil's upcoming movie Aavesham is finally out. On January 24, the makers of the film released the highly anticipated teaser of the film directed by Jithu Madhavan of the Romancham fame. The teaser features Fahadh Faasil in a completely rowdy avatar, fighting enemies and smoking cigarettes. The teaser looks promising, and excitement for the film has doubled. Aavesham is bankrolled by Nazriya Nazim and Anwar Rasheed under the banner of Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. The music for the film is handled by Sushin Shyam. Aavesham: Fahadh Faasil’s Upcoming Malayalam Film To Arrive in Theatre on April 11, 2024 (View Poster).

Check Out the Teaser for Aavesham Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)