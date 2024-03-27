Fahadh Faasil is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Aavesham; the Mollywood star and his team recently visited a college in Aluva, Kerala, for the film promotion. A video from the venue is now going viral on social media, where Fahadh could be seen shaking a leg with the college students to the electrifying track "Galatta" from their film. Fahadh, clad in a sleek black outfit and shades, joyfully danced alongside college students to the catchy tunes of the song composed by Sushil Shyam. His infectious enthusiasm inspired everyone on stage. Aavesham, directed by Jithu Madhavan, also features Manzoor Ali Khan, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Sajin Gopu, and Sreejit Nair in key roles. Aavesham hits the big screens on April 11, 2024. Aavesham Song ‘Galatta’: Fahadh Faasil Oozes Swag in This Electrifying Number Composed by Sushin Shyam (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)