Kannada actor, director and producer BI Hemanth Kumar has been arrested by the Rajajinagar police in Bengaluru on charges of sexual harassment, cheating and criminal intimidation based on a complaint filed by a television actress. According to the complaint, the actress, who first met Hemant in 2022, was offered a lead role in a film titled Richie. An agreement was signed with a guaranteed remuneration of INR 2 lakh, with 60,000 paid in advance. Who Is Ashish Kapoor? All About ‘Dekha Ek Khwaab’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ Actor Arrested in Pune Over Rape Allegations From Woman He Met on Instagram.

Filmmaker Hemant Kumar Arrested for Sexually Harassing Actress

The complainant alleged that during the film's shooting and promotional activities, he sexually harassed her. The complaint further mentioned that in 2023, Hemanth took the actress to Mumbai under the pretext of film promotions and spiked her drink with alcohol. He then filmed private videos of her without her consent and later used them to blackmail her. When she raised her voice, he sent goons to threaten her and her mother.

Hemanth Kumar Forced Actress To Perform Obscene Scenes

The actress alleged that Hemanth forced her to wear revealing clothes and perform obscene scenes. She also said that he used to touch her inappropriately, which made her uncomfortable and made it difficult for her to move forward with the project. She also accused him of issuing a cheque that bounced. ‘Truth Will Prevail’: Ashish Kapoor Expresses Faith in Judicial System As He Reacts for the First Time After Arrest in Alleged Rape Case (View Post).

Hemanth Kumar Leaks Personal Details of the Actress

The complainant also accused Hemanth Kumar of sharing unedited and uncensored videos from their film on social media without the approval of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and revealing the actress' personal details. Following the complaint, the Rajajinagar police arrested Kumar and produced him before the court.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2025 12:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).