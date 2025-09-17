Mumbai, September 17: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly convinced the International Cricket Council (ICC) to make a change in the match officials set to officiate their upcoming Asia Cup match against the United Arab Emirates, with West Indies' Richie Richardson expected to step in as match referee in place of Andy Pycroft, sources said on Tuesday. No official communication has been issued so far regarding this development, which appears as a compromise after the PCB raised strong objections to Pycroft's handling of the affairs. It had also cancelled Pakistan's pre-match press conference on Tuesday. Pakistan Cancel Press Conference on Eve of Asia Cup 2025 Match vs UAE Amid Boycott Talks Following IND vs PAK Handshake Controversy.

The ICC move follows the recent “no-handshake” controversy involving Pycroft and the Pakistan team during their clash with India, an incident that sparked widespread debate on social media. While the ICC initially downplayed the row and rejected PCB’s demand for Pycroft’s removal, the latest arrangement suggests a compromise between the two sides.

According to sources, Richardson will oversee Pakistan’s game against the UAE, with Pycroft stepping aside for that fixture. It remains unclear whether the change is limited to this match or extends to the remainder of the tournament.

The PCB had earlier raised concerns over fairness and impartiality, claiming the optics of the incident unsettled the dressing room and created unnecessary distractions. Although the ICC stood by Pycroft, officials reportedly agreed to the adjustment to "maintain harmony and avoid further controversy." It has also threatened to withdraw its team from the match against the UAE if Pycroft is not removed from the event.

Richardson, a former West Indies captain and seasoned ICC match referee, has officiated in numerous high-profile international fixtures and is regarded for his balanced approach. His potential appointment for the Pakistan–UAE clash is seen as a move to restore confidence and ensure smooth conduct of the game. With Pakistan needing a strong result to stay in contention for the Asia Cup, attention now turns back to the field, though the fallout from the Pycroft episode is likely to linger.

