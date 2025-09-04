While the Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu film industries continue to grab headlines with their big releases, the Kannada horror-comedy drama Su From So, backed by the immensely talented Raj B Shetty (Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana), has also taken the box office by storm. Directed by JP Thumminad, the movie was released in theatres on July 25, 2025. What started as a single premiere in Mangaluru went on to become one of the most successful Kannada films of 2025, grossing INR 106 crore in India. The film now gears up for its OTT release. ‘Kondal’ Movie Review: Antony Varghese’s Action-Thriller Sails Through Choppy Waters Before Going Down! (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Su From So’ OTT Release Update

Relying on its content and strong word of mouth, Su From So managed to impress audiences across the country. Raj B. Shetty had earlier denied reports about a satellite and OTT deal for Su From So, but if the latest reports are to be believed, the hit Sandalwood film will arrive on OTT sooner than you think. According to media reports, Su From So is set for a digital debut on JioHotstar on September 5. However, official confirmation regarding the same has not yet been made.

‘Su From So’ To Start Streaming on JioHotstar From September 5?

Raj B Shetty on Su From So’s Box Office Success

Raj B Shetty also acts in the film apart from producing it. Reacting to the overwhelming response, the actor said, "It felt like people slapped us awake. They're telling us, 'Give us good cinema and we'll show up.' That's the message we've received loud and clear." He added that there was a common illusion that only big-budget films like KGF and Kantara would succeed, but a simple film like Su From So dominating the box office proves that quality content never goes overlooked.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Su From So’:

Su From So marks the directorial debut of JP Thuminad. The cast of the film also includes Shaneel Gautham, Sandhya Arakere, Pushparaj Bolar and Deepak Rai Panaje, among others in key roles.

