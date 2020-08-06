There are several actors, singers, politician and personalities from other fields who have been tested by the novel coronavirus. Despite taking safety measures, there many who have been affected by this deadly virus. It was just yesterday (August 5) that veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam confirmed that he has been tested positive for coronavirus. And according to latest reports, Kollywood actor and politician Karunas has also tested positive for COVID-19. SP Balasubrahmanyam Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Says 'Nobody Has to Worry' As He's Showing Mild Symptoms.

Karunas is known for his work in the Tamil film industry. He particularly famous for doing comedy roles and appeared in numerous films in supporting roles. He is currently serving serve as the Vice-President of the Nadigar Sangam. There has been no official statement being released about Karunas being tested positive for COVID-19. But according to a report in TOI, he is quarantined at his home in Dindigul in Tamil Nadu. Director Teja Tests Positive for COVID-19.

The report mentions that Karunas decided to get himself tested after the security guard of his residence tested positive for coronavirus. Apparently, his family members have also gotten tested for the same and the reports are awaited. There are many MLAs in Tamil Nadu who have tested positive for COVID-19. Karunas is an MLA representing the Thiruvadanai constituency for AIADMK. We wish the actor-politician a speedy recovery!

