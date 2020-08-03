After one of Tollywood's ace director, SS Rajamouli tested positive for coronavirus with his family, another director has now become the latest victim of the novel virus. Director Teja who had recently resumed shooting for his upcoming web series has now tested positive for COVID-19. The director's family though including his wife and son have tested negative as per reports. Teja is a popular director in Tollywood who has helmed films such as Sita, Nene Raju Nene Mantri among others. SS Rajamouli Confirms Testing Positive for COVID-19 Along With His Family Members, Says They are Feeling Better With No Symptoms.

Director Teja was recently in the news as he announced his upcoming film, Alivelu Manga Venkata Ramana starring Gopichand. The film is expected to begin shoot post coronavirus restrictions are lifted. Among other South celebs who recently had a brush with the virus include actor Vishal and his family who have now recovered and are well. Also producer Bandla Ganesh was earlier reported to have tested positive but has been recovered now. Vishal Confirms Testing Positive for Coronavirus Along With His Father, Reveals They Have Now Recovered With the Help Of Ayurvedic Medicine.

As for director SS Rajamouli, the Baahubali filmmaker had taken to Twitter to confirm his health update and also mentioned that he showed mild symptoms. In his Twitter update, he wrote, "My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors."

