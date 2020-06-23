Sai Pallavi and Nani have earlier worked together in the film Middle Class Abbayi that was directed by Venu Sriram. It has been more than two years since the film released, and now reports are doing rounds that these two stars would be teaming up once again for the upcoming flick, Shyam Singha Roy. This movie, which is also Nani’s 27th film, is helmed by Rahul Sankrityan. It was on the occasion on Nani’s birthday, the makers had announced about the film’s title. Nani’s 27th Film ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ Gets Announced on Actor’s Birthday, Movie to Release on December 25 (Watch Video).

As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, director Rahul Sankrityan has confirmed that they approached Sai Pallavi for Shyam Singha Roy. He was quoted as saying, “We have been holding discussions with her, and so far, the talks have been fruitful.” However, an official announcement on Shyam Singha Roy’s lead actress is awaited. It is said that Shyam Singha Roy will feature two more heroines apart from Sai Pallavi. This upcoming project is said to be the most expensive film in Nani’s career and the lead hero is expected to undergo a major makeover for this film. Fans are pretty excited to know more about this movie that is set against the backdrop Kolkata. Sai Pallavi’s First Look from Viraata Parvam Unveiled on Her Birthday!

Shyam Singha Roy was scheduled to be released during the time of Christmas this year. However, the makers had to postpone the release date as the shooting had to be suspended owing to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

