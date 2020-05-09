Sai Pallavi’s First Look from Virata Parvam Unveiled on Her Birthday! Rana Daggubati Shares the Poster On Social Media (View Pic)

Sai Pallavi in Virata Parvam (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It is south beauty Sai Pallavi’s birthday today (May 9) and the makers have of Virata Parvam have the perfect treat for all her fans. The makers have released Sai Pallavi’s first look from Virata Parvam and she is looking stunning as ever! In this poster, you’ll see Sai Pallavi like any other ordinary girl, sans makeup. Dressed in a half saree, sitting in front a martyr’s memorial with a pen and book, who seem to be lost in thoughts. In this poster, you’ll also see that Sai Pallavi has also carried her luggage in a duffle bag that can be seen right behind her. Premam Fame Sai Pallavi Turns a Year Older Today! Fans Trend #HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi on Twitter.

Ain’t this a perfect birthday treat for all Sai Pallavi fans? The tagline of this poster reads, ‘Revolution Is An Act Of Love’. In this upcoming movie, Virata Parvam, Sai Pallavi will be sharing screen space with Rana Daggubati. As per a report in Telugu Cinema, Sai Pallavi will be seen playing the role of a folk singer who is attracted to a Naxal leader played by Rana. Rana Daggubati shared the poster on Twitter and also wished his co-star Sai Pallavi. He wrote, “To my co-star and comrade @Sai_Pallavi92, wishing you a very happy birthday. May the might of the pen, and compelling stories always journey with you...” Virata Parvam: Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi Starrer Goes on the Floors, Check Out the First Look Poster - View Pic.

Sai Pallavi’s Look From Virata Parvam

To my co-star and comrade @Sai_Pallavi92, wishing you a very happy birthday. May the might of the pen, and compelling stories always journey with you... @slvcinmeasoffl@sureshprodns@venuudugulafilm #HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi #Virataparvam pic.twitter.com/EJmQXuyz6k — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) May 9, 2020

This film is directed by Venu Udugula and bankrolled by Suresh Productions and Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. The makers are yet to announce the film’s release date.