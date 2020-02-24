Nani’s 27th Film ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ Gets Announced on Actor’s Birthday, Movie to Release on December 25 (Watch Video)

Nani (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The moment all Nani fans were waiting for is finally here, as the Telugu star's 27th film's title just got announced. On the occasion of the Natural star's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film teased fans with a title announcement video of his next film. This one is titled as Shyam Singha Roy. The video starts with a glimpse of a typewriter which writes the director, Rahul Sankrityan and producer, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi name on it first. Ahead, it takes us through the title of Nani's film. One of the interesting thing about the announcement clip is the background music which is very catchy. Hit: The First Case First Look - Nani's Intense Look Builds Intrigue, First Glimpse of the Film to Release on January 1, 2020.

Nani who had made his entry into showbiz in 2008 with Indraganti Mohan Krishna’s rom-com Ashta Chamma, has come a long way in the industry. Fans from quite a long time were waiting to know the movie name of the star's twenty-seventh flick and have been trending #Nani27 on Twitter. All we hope that Shyam Singha Roy proves to be a unique film in his career. Nani's Jersey Director Gowtam Tinnanuri Will Direct Shahid Kapoor in the Film's Hindi Remake?

