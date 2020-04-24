Ajith and Shalini's 20th Wedding Anniversary: Fans Flood Twitter With Cutesy Pictures of the Kollywood Couple

Ajith and Shalini (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kollywood's power-couple Ajith and Shalini are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary today. The couple had met on the sets of the film Amarkalam in 1999 and married each other in 2020. While due to the nationwide lockdown, a party is out of the question, the fans of the couple are trying their best to make it a tad bit special for the stars. Twitter has been bustling with pictures that the stars' fans have been posting all day long. Thala Ajith Makes Hefty Donations To PM Cares Relief Fund, CM Relief Fund and FEFSI; Fans Trend #PerfectCitizenThalaAJITH on Twitter.

There are vintage pictures of the couple. There are pictures of their wedding. Here are the best tweets we could find from fans wishing Ajith and Shalini on their wedding anniversary. Coronavirus Outbreak: Thala Ajith Mentored Team of Researchers Help Tamil Nadu Government by Using Drones to Disinfect Public Places.

To The Rolemodel couple from Kollywood wishing a happy Wedding anniversary ♥ ♥ #HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI | #Valimai pic.twitter.com/eyHY3qumHb — THALA AJITH (@ThalaAjith_Page) April 23, 2020

💕 "Happy Wedding Anniversary to Kollywood Most Loved & Beautiful Couple" 💕 🕊 " AJITH & SHALINI AJITH " 🕊️😘#HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI pic.twitter.com/grEweb0m6t — ᴋᴀᴠɪɴ_ғᴀɴ_ᴍᴀʜᴇᵀᴹ (@kavin_fan_mahe) April 24, 2020

#HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI Best couples in kollywood Made for each other Happy Anniversary to Ajith anna and Shalini anni stay long happy with love one 🌷🌷🌷 pic.twitter.com/iMAq2BVVH8 — Kishith (@Kishith04) April 24, 2020

#HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI Actor @Actor_Vivek With Our THALA AJITH And SHALINI Madam On Their Wedding Reception#Valimai pic.twitter.com/ypgpsZfjZb — AJITHKUMAR FANS TRENDS (@Ajith_Trends_) April 24, 2020

Happy Wedding Anniversary to Most Loved & Beautiful Couple Thala Ajith & Shalini Madem 💐#HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI pic.twitter.com/I6rlnu1eM1 — Losliya (@Losliyaofficial) April 24, 2020

#HappyAnniversary to a beautiful thala Ajith and cute Shalini 😍💞 may the freshness of your love, always remain 💙🖤 Happy Morning all 💚 pic.twitter.com/Tn0fi4MzDP — Darshini 🦋 (@darshini_priyaM) April 24, 2020

Ajith spoke about Shalini being his support system. He said, “It’s a very cliched thing to say that she’s my biggest critic, but to be very honest, she has given me the freedom to take my own decisions without trying to influence me or interfere in any way. I’m happy that I have a spouse who believes in me. But, yes, I let her share her doubts and I seek her opinion on what she feels."