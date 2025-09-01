Ajith Kumar’s love for motorsport is well known among his admirers. The Tamil superstar, who recently completed 33 glorious years in cinema, is also making headlines with his car racing events. Ajith, who owns the racing team Ajith Kumar Racing, is currently participating in the GT4 European Series. He made a humble appeal to all his fans and followers to spread the word and promote the sport, not him. Ajith Kumar’s Heartwarming Temple Moment With Wife Shalini Wins the Internet, Fans Call It Pure Love (Watch Video).

Ajith Kumar’s Appeal to His Fans

Ajith Kumar recently participated in the Nürburgring Circuit in Germany. A video shared on the official Instagram handle of Ajith Kumar Racing shows the actor interacting with the media after the race. During the interaction, he made a humble request to his followers, urging them to promote motorsport as he believes the sport deserves more recognition and reach.

Ajith Kumar at the Nürburgring Circuit in Germany

He said, "A Lot of people think motoring is easy. Promote motorsports, not for me, but to promote Indian motorsports. Let people know how tough, how demanding, physically and emotionally, motorsports are. Maybe one day, we will have our own F1 champion. Not F1 alone, in every series well have some Indian drivers doing exceedingly well. Promote motorsports and let people know how difficult it is. It is not fun right?"

Ajith Kumar’s Heartfelt Request to His Fans

Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan

Ajith Kumar, who has delivered several hits including Billa, Mankatha, Dheena, and Vedalam, was conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour, for his contributions in the field of art."I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu and the Honorable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for this prestigiois honour." Ajith Kumar Receives Padma Bhushan From President Droupadi Murmu for Contributions to Cinema and Sports (Watch Video).

More Pictures of Ajith Kumar from Germany

Ajith Kumar’s Movie Front

On the movie front, Ajith Kumar had two releases in 2025. After the failure of Vidaamuyarchi in February, the Tamil superstar bounced back with Adik Ravichandran's Good Bad Ugly in April. The mass entertainer was loved by audiences, especially due to the inclusion of several references to his previous hit films. As of now, no official announcement regarding his upocming projects ahve been made.

