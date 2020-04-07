Thala Ajith Makes Hefty Donations To PM Cares Relief Fund, CM Relief Fund and FEFSI; Fans Trend #PerfectCitizenThalaAJITH on Twitter

Thala Ajith (Photo Credits: Facebook)

The celebs across the entertainment industries in India are taking the necessary steps to help COVID-19 affected. From Bollywood to South film industries, the actors and filmmakers are doing their bit to make the situation a bit better. The recent biggie to do so is Tamil superstar, Ajith, also popularly known as Thala Ajith. He recently donated to the fund reliefs. Of course, his fans were super elated and started trending #PerfectCitizenThalaAJITH on Twitter. COVID-19 Outbreak: Prabhas Pledges to Donate Rs 4 Crore to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund and PM's National Relief Fund.

The Vivegam actor has shown a grand gesture by paying some hefty amount to the relief funds. As per the latest reports, he has donated Rs 50 lakhs each to PM Cares Fund and CM Relief Fund. Not just this, but he has also donated Rs 25 Lakhs more to FEFSI.

Well, that is a perfect way to set an example! The celebs are right now making the most of social media to make people aware about the importance of staying at home and washing hands regularly. It is simply unfortunate that simple things like these are not being followed by a substantial chunk of the society.

Amid this, the assistance provided to the essential service providers and the daily wage workers comes as an extremely heart warming gesture. Coming back to Thala, we hope that the immense fanbase that he has follows the suit and do the bit of helping the nation by simply staying at home!