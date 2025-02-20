Akhil Akkineni, son of veteran actors Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala Akkineni, took everyone by surprise when he announced his engagement to Zainab Ravdjee on November 26, 2024. The announcement came just days before his brother Naga Chaitanya’s wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala, instantly sparking curiosity among fans. Now, all eyes are on the Most Eligible Bachelor actor’s wedding to Zainab. While the couple’s engagement was a low-key affair, speculation is rife about whether their wedding will follow suit or turn into a grand celebration. From the wedding date and venue to the guest list, here’s a look at all the key details surrounding their big day. Who Is Zainab Ravdjee? Everything You Need To Know About Akhil Akkineni’s Fiancée and Their Engagement.

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee’s Wedding Details

According to reports, Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee’s wedding is set to take place next month, with March 24 being the likely date. The couple has reportedly chosen Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, a venue owned by the Akkineni family, as the location for their big day. Interestingly, this is the same venue where Akhil’s brother, Naga Chaitanya, tied the knot with Sobhita Dhulipala in a recent ceremony. The wedding is expected to be a star-studded affair, with high-profile guests from politics, business, and the entertainment industry, in addition to close family members. However, neither Akhil, Zainab, nor their families have officially confirmed any details regarding the wedding. What Is the Age Difference Between Zainab Ravdjee and Akhil Akkineni? How Old Are Nagarjuna's Son and To-Be Daughter-in-Law? Everything To Know.

Engagement Photos of Akhil Akkineni & Zainab Ravdjee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akhil Akkineni (@akkineniakhil)

Akhil Akkineni’s Previous Relationship

Before finding love with Zainab Ravdjee, Akhil Akkineni was engaged to Shriya Bhupal, granddaughter of business tycoon GV Krishna Reddy, in 2016. Their wedding was planned for 2017 but was called off for undisclosed reasons.

With excitement building around Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee’s wedding, fans are eagerly awaiting more details on their big day!

