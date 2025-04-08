Famous People Born on April 8: ​April 8 is notable for the birthdays of several distinguished individuals across various fields. In the entertainment industry, American actress Patricia Arquette, known for her roles in True Romance and Boyhood, was born in 1968. Actor Taylor Kitsch, recognized for his performances in Friday Night Lights and X-Men Origins: Wolverine, was born in 1981. Actress Robin Wright, acclaimed for her roles in The Princess Bride and Forrest Gump, was born in 1966. Indian actor Allu Arjun, a prominent figure in Telugu cinema, celebrates his birthday on this day. He gained widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Pushpa Raj in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise and its 2024 sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Nithya Menen, celebrating her 37th birthday today, has made significant contributions to Indian cinema with her versatile roles across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films. In the realm of music, Julian Lennon, English singer-songwriter and son of John Lennon, was born in 1963. The day also marks the birth of Kofi Annan, the Ghanaian diplomat who served as the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations, born in 1938. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Famous April 8 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

