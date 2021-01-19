Actress sisters Shruti and Akshara Haasan on Tuesday shared an update about their father Kamal Haasan's health, post his leg surgery. Shruti shared the health update on Instagram. The statement read: "We would like to begin by thanking you for you overwhelming support, prayers and genuine concern regarding our father's recent medical procedure. We are happy to inform all of you that the surgery was a success! Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Winner Aari Arjuna: All You Need To Know About the Nedunchaalai Actor Who Won Kamal Haasan’s Reality Show

"The surgery was performed on his leg this morning at Sri Ramachandra Hospital performed by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Mohan Kumar along with Dr. J.S.N Murthy. The doctors, attendees and the hospital management are taking wonderful care of our father and he is doing well, is in good spirits and working towards a speedy recovery." The statement mentions that Kamal shall be back home in a few days. Vijay Sethupathi Birthday: Did You Know The Actor Had Auditioned For A Role In Kamal Haasan’s Nammavar?

Check Out Akshara and Shruti Haasan Issue Joint Statement Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

"He will return home in four to five days. After a few days of rest and recuperating from the surgery, he shall be ready to interact with people as always. A heartfelt thankyou from us all your prayers for his well-being and the immense love showered on him. We are grateful that your good energy will be a big part of his speedy recovery." The statement was captioned as: ''On behalf of @ikamalhaasan , here's an update !! Thankyou for all the (love emoji) (joined hands emoji)''

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2021 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).