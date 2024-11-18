Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh, who set the stage on fire during the trailer launch of Pushpa: The Rule trailer launch with her performance, shared some pictures posing along with stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Akshara took to her Instagram, where she shared a selfie and also a photograph posing with Allu Arjun. “Reel Aur Real dono me fire hai @alluarjunonline pleasure meeting you & thankyou for the appreciation I’ll always remember #aksharasingh #alluarjun #alluarjunonline #pushpa2,” she wrote as the caption. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Trailer Review: Netizens Praise Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Sequel, Call It ‘Fire Nahin, Wildfire Hain’.

Akshara then shared a picture with Rashmika, where the two actresses were seen making Korean hearts at the camera. In one image, the Bhojpuri star is adorably blowing a flying kiss at Rashmika. “Beautiful heart had a great time @rashmika_mandanna #aksharasingh,” she wrote as the caption.

Akshara Singh Dazzles at 'Pushpa 2' Trailer Launch

View Akshara Singh's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshara Singh (@singhakshara)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshara Singh (@singhakshara)

The trailer launch event of Pushpa 2 took place at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

The trailer, which was unveiled on Sunday, promises a high-voltage action-drama with Telugu superstar Allu Arjun at the forefront. It opens with a person in the background introducing Allu Arjun’s titular character of Pushpa as the one who is not afraid of power, and has no greed for money.

The trailer then goes on to show several electrifying moments mostly in terms of action set pieces. There’s also a glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna’s iconic character of Srivalli in the movie.

However, the game truly changes with the entry of the Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil in the trailer. His entry is kept simple yet it makes a big impact as he emerges out of a lake while taking a bath. The eccentricity of Fahadh’s character of a cop makes for a perfect antagonistic force for Allu Arjun’s character of sandalwood smuggler, Pushpa.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the music of the film is from T Series. Pushpa 2: The Rule went through production delays as the makers moved its release date from August 15 to December 6.

The release date was once again changed to December 5. The film was earlier supposed to clash with the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava which is based on the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Indian warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Trailer Highlights: From Allu Arjun’s Iconic Entry to Fahadh Faasil’s Powerful Presence, Here Are a Few Key Scenes That Take the Film to New Heights.

However, the makers of Chhaava have reportedly moved the film’s release date in order to avoid the clash. Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to arrive in cinemas on December 5, 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2024 10:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).