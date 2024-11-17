The Pushpa 2 - The Rule trailer was launched in Patna, Bihar, with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and director Sukumar gracing the grand event. As soon as the trailer was released, netizens couldn’t stop raving about it, expressing their excitement across social media. Set to hit theatres on December 5, this marks one of the biggest trailer launches of the year. Let’s take a look at what the audience has to say about this highly anticipated sequel. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Trailer: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna Deliver an Unforgettable Blend of Action, Drama and Emotion in Sukumar’s Film (Watch Video).

Massive

Bhaai Will Rule

bhAAi will rule 🔥 Bring it on @alluarjun ❤️‍🔥 Film industry ni rule cheyali Ane nee Kasi ki.. Pushpa 2 Biggest Block Buster avvali ani korukuntunna.. all the best #Pushpa2TheRuleTrailer pic.twitter.com/oyY66lrErE — Anand (@AnandCTweets) November 17, 2024

WildFire

One Of The Best Trailer

One of the best trailer cut ever 🥵💥 Pushpa 2 Trailer Is WILD FIRE 🔥 #Pushpa2TheRule #AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/b98VkIilqD — Daredevil (@Daredevil_boy) November 17, 2024

‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Trailer (Telugu)

