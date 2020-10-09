Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' yet-to-be-titled film directed by Nag Ashwin just got a legendary addition. Well, it is none other Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan who has joined the cast of the movie and internet cannot keep calm. The makers of the movie announced this big news on social media with a spine-chilling video. That's not it, as the clip also featured stills from Big B's blockbuster movies like Coolie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Mohabbatein etc. The legendary superstar also re-tweeted the video and mentioned he is humbled to be part of the project. Prabhas 21: Amitabh Bachchan Joins Prabhas And Deepika Padukone’s Film!

However, Prabhas 21 will not be Amitabh Bachchan's first South film. As the veteran star has worked in four films down South and impressed the masses. Be it Telugu, Malayalam, the Bollywood superstar has been part of the regional cinema and how. Well, just in case, you were not aware of it, here's the list of movies below. Check it out. Amitabh Bachchan In Prabhas 21! Nag Ashwin Shares About Big B’s Role In The Upcoming Magnum Opus.

Amrithadhare

Released in 2005, in this flick, Big B had a cameo role wherein he played himself. This was a Kannada film which was later dubbed into Telugu as Amrutha Varsham. The film starred Sameer Dattani and Divya Spandana as leads.

Kandahar

Kandahar (2010) saw Amitabh Bachchan essaying the role of Lokanatha Sharma. Helmed by Major Ravi, the flick stars Mohanlal, Ganesh Venkatraman and Sumalatha. It’s a war film but sadly was unable to garner good reviews.

Amitabh Bachchan In Prabhas 21 Video:

Manam

Big B in this Telugu fantasy drama was seen playing the role of Pratap Ji. The Bollywood superstar had a cameo in this Najarjuna's film. Released in the year 2014, this one is set in different time periods and revolves around eternal love and rebirth.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a 2019 historical action drama. The film was initially made in Telugu and later dubbed in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil. Amitabh playss the role of Guru Gosayi Venkanna. Apart from Big B, the flick stars Chiranjeevi, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, Sudeep and Tamannaah Bhatia. It was a huge hit.

Coming back to the goof news of Big B along with Prabhas and DP in one frame nothing can be grand than this and we are excited for the same. Tell us your opinion on Senior Bachchan joining Parbhas 21 in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

