The excitement has been sky-high amongst movie buffs ever since ace filmmaker Nag Ashwin confirmed that Prabhas and Deepika Padukone have been roped in for his upcoming project that is tentatively titled as Prabhas 21. But now the celebration is going to get even bigger as one of the legendary actors of Indian Cinema has joined these two brilliant actors, and it is none other than Amitabh Bachchan. Prabhas 21: Fans Say Deepika Padukone and Prabhas’ Chemistry in Nag Ashwin’s Next Will Set the Screen on Fire.

The popular production house of Tollywood, Vyjayanthi Movies, has made the official announcement of Big B, as he is fondle called, coming on board for Prabhas 21. They have shared a video highlighting some of his popular roles from his blockbuster films and shared this good news. Amitabh Bachchan who is extremely delighted to be a part of this project tweeted, “Humbled and filled with pride for the honour to be a part of this venture ..” Prabhas 21: Darbar Actress Nivetha Thomas to Play a Key Role in Prabhas and Deepika Padukone Starrer?

Amitabh Bachchan In Prabhas 21

Humbled and filled with pride for the honour to be a part of this venture .. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/vhZS2v8N3d — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 9, 2020

There must be many who could be assuming that Amitabh Bachchan would be making a guest appearance in Prabhas 21. But director Nag Ashwin has cleared the air already by tweeting, “Not a guest role or a special appearance...but a full length role so important, tht his characters name was the working title of an early draft...thank you @SrBachchan sir for the privilege...we will make it worthy of your time.” Prabhas 21 is a pan-Indian film, featuring India’s biggest superstars. Produced under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, this film is expected to be released in 2021.

