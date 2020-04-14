Andhaghaaram Trailer: Arjun Das' Psychological Thriller Produced by Atlee Promises to Be An Edge-Of-The-Seat Ride (Watch Video)

Andhaghaaram Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/Think Music)

The trailer of Andhaghaaram starring Kaithi fame, Arjun Das is here and it looks super intriguing. The film has been produced by Atlee. The film is a suspense thriller and from its first glimpse in the 2 minute something trailer, it will leave you hooked and wanting for more. Andhaghaaram also stars Vinod Kishan, Pooja Ramachandran and Kumar Natarajan. The psychological thriller's trailer promises a dark tale that is visible with its equally gloomy visuals and twisted dialogues. Kaithi: Ajay Devgn Confirms To Play the Lead in the Hindi Remake; Film to Release on February 12, 2021.

The suspense drama intertwines stories of different characters, each with their own set of problems and connects them in the most unique manner. The film's official synopsis reads, "A blind conjurer's struggle for survival, a washed-up cricketer's fight for deliverance and a desolate psychiatrist's quest for reclamation lead them to a labyrinth of obscurity while their lives are intertwined in a web of deceit, dismay and darkness." Sharing the new trailer, Atlee wrote, "Happy to be presenting Andhaghaaram.. trailer will be out on the 14 th of April, stay tuned.

Check Out the Trailer Here:

Andhaghaaram is directed by Vignarajan and looks like it's going to be a promising watch. The film's music has been composed by Pradeep Kumar with cinematography by Edwin Sakay. For fans of Arjun Das who delivered a solid performance in Kaithi, the new trailer was dropped especially on the occasion of Tamil New Year. Shah Rukh Khan to Start Shooting in Summer 2020 for Atlee’s Bollywood Directorial Debut?

The psychological thriller is ready for release but it looks like we'll have to wait until the lockdown gets over to catch it on the big screen.