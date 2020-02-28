Kaithi: Ajay Devgn Confirms To Play the Lead in the Hindi Remake; Film to Release on February 12, 2021

Ajay Devgn (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Since quite some time there have been rumours doing rounds that the Tamil blockbuster, Kaithi, would be remade in Hindi. Kaithi, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Karthi in the lead, had opened to positive response and also became a commercial success. Speculations were rife that Ajay Devgn would be playing the lead in the Hindi version, but fans were waiting to hear the official announcement. Well, your weekend has just gotten better! Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has confirmed that he would be playing the lead role in Kaithi Hindi remake. Ajay Devgn to Step into Karthi's Shoes for the Hindi Remake of Kaithi?

Reliance Entertainment has joined hands with Dream Warrior Pictures to jointly produce Kaithi in Hindi. The makers have released a statement in which SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures stated, “Kaithi is a film with No Heroine, No Songs and a 100% Action Genre. Released with all these odds on the Diwali festival day, Kaithi came out as a box office blockbuster among the family audience in South. We’re delighted to join hands with Reliance Entertainment for the Bollywood remake. This high-octane film will surely entertain pan India.” Those who have watched the Tamil film, will surely agree to statement made. Kaithi to Be Remade In Hindi, Lokesh Kanagraj to Direct the Film?

Kaithi was a gripping action thriller and we think, Ajay Devgn is the perfect choice for the Hindi version. We have seen his performances, especially when it comes to action thriller. Kaithi Hindi remake is all set to be released on February 12, 2021!