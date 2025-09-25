They Call Him OG, the Telugu action drama film starring actor-politician Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, released in the theatres on Wednesday (September 24) with premiere night shows followed by a worldwide release on Thursday (September 25). Written and directed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG, aka OG, also stars Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi in his Telugu debut. The movie also features Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj and Sudev Nair among others in key roles. Early reviews for the movie are out, and critics are praising the Power Star film. ‘They Call Him OG’ Premiere: Fans Cheer Loudly As Pawan Kalyan’s Film Hits Theatres for Its First Shows (Watch Videos).

‘They Call Him OG’ Plot

Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG revolves around the story of Ojas Gambheera (Pawan Kalyan), a feared gangster who goes into hiding after a violent clash. Almost a decade later, he returns to face a new crime lord, Omi Bhau, played by Emraan Hashmi. The movie features signature Tollywood high-octane action scenes and intense dialogues, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.

Watch the Trailer of ‘They Call Him OG’:

‘They Call Him OG’ Review

Critics who have already watched They Call Him OG have shared their reviews online. They praised Pawan Kalyan's massy and electrifying performance. Critics called OG a "Pawan Kalyan showpiece" who steals the show with his style, swag and powerful screen presence. Emraan Hashmi also shines in his Telugu debut as Omi Bhau. However, they opined that supporting actors like Arjun Das and Prakash Raj were underutilised. Find detailed reviews for OG below.

News18: "The film is loaded with whistle-worthy moments. Pawan Kalyan’s ramp-style intro, Emraan’s villainous entry, and the interval bang all set theatres ablaze. Thaman’s music and background score elevate these sequences further, becoming the soul of the film. On the whole, They Call Him OG is more a fan service celebration than a layered gangster epic. Overall, They Call Him OG is a mass entertainer powered by Pawan Kalyan’s swag. Come for the action and aura, stay for the spectacle, but lower expectations on story depth.

Times Now: "Pawan Kalyan delivers an effortless act as Ojas. He is especially good in the action sequences, giving fans a reason to celebrate his 'mass' on-screen avatar. Emraan Hashmi, the key antagonist has limited screen time, however his character isn't written as a huge threat to the protagonist. Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Shriya Reddy play powerful supporting characters. Priyanka Mohan's character doesn't offer much, and she appears in a short portion.

Overall, They Call Him OG, relies heavily on Pawan Kalyan's star power which is treat for fans."

123Telugu.com: "On the whole, They Call Him OG is Sujeeth’s love letter to Pawan Kalyan and a showcase of his fanism towards the actor. Though the story is ordinary, Pawan Kalyan carries it with his style, swag, and action. The action blocks surely enthral fans. On the downside, the underdeveloped characters, predictable storyline, and family-unfriendly tone act as hurdles. OG is a feast for fans. One can enjoy it for its many high points and for watching Pawan Kalyan in a vintage look with powerful action sequences. Watch this actioner, and you are entertained."

Great Andhra: "OG caters largely to Pawan Kalyan fans with Sujeeth packing plenty of whistle-worthy moments for the fans. The film does not have its highs, but a weak storyline and an underwhelming second half that dilutes the overall impact. Thamam's rousing score, along with strong technical values and stylish narration keeps the film engaging enough even if it lacks a solid emotional core. But it is also the film that presented Pawan Kalyan in the best way in a long time." ‘They Call Him OG’: Telangana HC Suspends Ticket Price Hike for Pawan Kalyan’s Film.

After reading the above reviews, are you planning to watch Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi's They Call Him OG in the theatres?

