The much-anticipated Telugu film They Call Him OG aka OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, finally arrived in the theatres. Directed by Sujeeth, the action entertainer also stars Emraan Hashmi as the lead antagonist, marking his Telugu debut. The movie also stars Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy and Neha Shetty in key roles. Unfortunately, the gangster action flick, which was released in the theatres worldwide on Thursday (September 25) has fallen victim to piracy. ‘They Call Him OG’ Review: Pawan Kalyan and Sujeeth’s Action-Drama Is a Mass Treat for Power Star Fans, Emraan Hashmi Also Shines in His Telugu Debut.

According to reports, Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi's They Call Him OG has been leaked on Torrent sites such as Movierulez, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format.

This is not the first time a movie or show has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every movie/show falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, these sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not promote any kind of piracy and hope that there will be strict action against the pirates here. ‘They Call Him OG’ Premiere: Fans Cheer Loudly As Pawan Kalyan’s Film Hits Theatres for Its First Shows (Watch Videos).

Watch the Trailer of ‘They Call Him OG’:

More About ‘They Call Him OG’

Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG follows the story of former gangster Ojhas Gambheera, who makes a return to the underworld and has to face the current gangster Omi Bhau. The "A" rated action entertainer has music by Thaman S and is produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment banner.

