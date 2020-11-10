The first trailer for the upcoming Netflix original film, Andhaghaaram, has hit the web. A trippy background score, eerie dimly-lit scenes and a host of able actors make the first footage very intriguing. The trailer inches close to a supernatural thriller but pulls back before revealing all of its cards. There is no semblance in the plot shown in the trailer and that is a good thing. Who wants to watch a movie knowing everything that is going to happen in it? Recently-Sony LIV released their film, Welcome Home, after just a few-seconds-long teaser that absolutely revealed nothing. More and more makers should adopt this route of not revealing the plot in the promos. Andhaghaaram Trailer: Arjun Das' Psychological Thriller Produced by Atlee Promises to Be An Edge-Of-The-Seat Ride (Watch Video).

The official synopsis of Andhaghaaram reads, "A blind magician struggling to survive, a failed cricketer fighting for salvation and a devastated psychiatrist looking for a way back: are you ready for a riveting tale that explores the web of darkness and dismay?"

The movie stars Arjun Das (Kaithi, Oxygen), Vinoth Kishan (Danny, Adavi), Pooja Ramachandran (Venky Mama, Kalam), Misha Ghoshal (Pokkishum, Raja Rani), and Jeeva Ravi (Igloo, Tik Tik Tik).

Watch The Trailer For Andhaghaaram Here:

Andhaghaaram is directed by V. Vignarajan, a debut feature for him, and produced by Atlee., who has earlier produced the horror-comedy Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 06:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).