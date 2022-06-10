Starring Nani and Nazriya in key roles, the film Ante Sundaraniki, which released in theatres on Friday, has generated a lot of buzz. The Nani-starrer appears to have impressed the family audience with its straightforward narrative, as seen by good responses about the film, particularly the direction by Vivek Athreya. Ante Sundaraniki Review: Netizens Hail Nani And Nazriya Fahadh’s Film On Twitter, Call It As An Entertaining Rom-Com.

Vivek Athreya, a new generation director, has created a captivating story with a lovely plot. The director, who has directed films such as Mental Madhilo and Brochevarevaru Raa, lives up to the hype. Ante Sundaraniki Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Nani And Nazriya Fahadh’s Rom-Com!

The audience also has something to say about the lead couple's lack of chemistry, despite the fact that they both provide excellent performances individually. The family entertainer will be saved by the quiet, yet identifiable plot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2022 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).