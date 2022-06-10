Ante Sundaraniki, starring Nani and Nazriya Fahadh in the lead, released in theatres on June 10. The film written and directed by Vivek Athreya has opened to positive response from the audience. Many have labelled this newly released Telugu film as an entertaining watch. Take a look at some of the reviews shared by movie buffs on Twitter. Ante Sundaraniki Song Thandanaanandha: Nani and Nazriya Fahadh Serve Wacky Dance Moves in This Fun Track (Watch Video).

A Well Written Film

#AnteSundariniki very good first half. Nicely ended first half raises curiosity for the second. Nani, Nazriya and the child actors did an excellent job. Well written by Vivek. #AnteSundaranikiOnJune10th #AnteSundaranikiReview — Bhatta Chari (@IdhekkadiMassRa) June 10, 2022

A Feel-Good Film

#AnteSundaraniki @NameisNani #NazriyaFahadh glows in their characters and #vivekathreya takes the movie with his peculiar screenplay and writing. Overall: #AnteSundaraniki is a very decent movie which makes you laugh and satisfied by the end Rating:3/5#AnteSundaranikiReview — ajay sagar (@ajaytalkcinemas) June 10, 2022

Fun & Emotion

Intriguing Climax

Review: #AnteSundaraniki Positives: 1. Nani 2. Nazriya 3. Comedy 4. Climax 5. Direction 6. Emotions Negatives: 1. Slow paced in few places Final verdict: A new age Rom-Com that will go deep into your hearts! Situational comedy and climax are worth the money! Rating: 4/5 — Ante Sundaraniki! (@nameisAj8) June 9, 2022

A Classy Rom-Com

#AnteSundaraniki A Classy Romantic Comedy that is both Entertaining and Emotional! The movie is engaging even though it feels lengthy at times and comedy is natural. The emotions worked well. Nani, Nazriya, and the rest of the cast was perfect. Go for it 👍 Rating: 3.25/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) June 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)