Ante Sundaraniki is the upcoming Telugu rom-com starring Nani and Nazriya Fahadh in the lead. The film written and directed by Vivek Athreya will mark Nazriya’s debut in Tollywood. Fans are excited to see her chemistry with Nani on the big screen. The film’s teaser, trailer and songs have dropped glimpses about this flick, but movie buffs are waiting to watch Ante Sundaraniki in theatres. Ante Sundaraniki Song Thandanaanandha: Nani and Nazriya Fahadh Serve Wacky Dance Moves in This Fun Track (Watch Video).

Ante Sundaraniki will feature Nani as Kasthuri Poorna Venkata Sesha Sai Pawana Rama Sundara “Sundar” Prasad. Nazriya Fahadh would be seen essaying the role of Leela Thomas. Ahead of this film’s release, which is produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, let’s take a look at some of its key details.

Cast – Apart from Nani and Nazriya, the film also features Naresh, Rohini, Nadhiya, Azhagam Perumal among others in key roles.

Plot – The film revolves around interfaith marriage. Leela is a Christian girl, a photographer by profession, who falls in love with Sundar, a Brahmin. How their families accept their relationship, the drama around it, is something one will have to wait and watch.

Watch The Trailer Of Ante Sundarniki Below:

Release Date – The rom-com is all set to hit the big screens on June 10. Fans’ excitement is sky high!

Reviews – The reviews for Nani and Nazriya Fahadh’s film are not out yet. LatestLY will update you all as soon as the review for Ante Sundaraniki is out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2022 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).