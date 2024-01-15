Over the weekend, Rashmika Mandanna delighted fans with pictures from her exploration of Vietnam, donning a local hat and enjoying visits to markets. Playfully admitting to bringing the hat home in her caption, Rashmika did not tag or feature Vijay in her post. Nevertheless, fans speculated about their togetherness, noting their simultaneous exploration of similar markets. Earlier this month, Vijay himself shared jovial moments from Vietnam, capturing laughter-filled dinner sessions. These travel snapshots surfaced shortly after rumours circulated about the duo's engagement, further fuelling speculation surrounding Rashmika and Vijay's relationship. Rashmika Mandanna Sweats It Out in Her Morning Workout Session, Inspires With a Reminder To Stretch (View Pic).

Rashmika's Recent Instagram Post From Vietnam Vacation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Vijay Deverakonda Also Shared His Photos From Same Location Recently

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

