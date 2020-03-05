Big Boss Telugu Season 3 Winner Rahul Sipligunj Injured in a Hyderabad Pub Brawl

Big Boss Telugu Season 3 Winner Rahul Sipligunj (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Playback singer and Big Boss Telugu season 3 winner, Rahul Sipligunj was injured in an attack by some persons during a brawl in a pub here on Thursday. Rahul who was attacked with beer bottles, sustained head injuries and was later taken to a private hospital. The incident occurred in a pub in Gachiwbowli when some youth allegedly misbehaved with a woman accompanying Rahul. When he pulled them up, it led to a heated argument.

After some time, a group of youth attacked the singer with beer bottles. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the attackers also punched the singer.

Police have reached the hub and launched an investigation. The accused are said to be relatives of a Telangana legislator.